It’s an election of seat sharing: Rizvi

The senior joint secretary general of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, has alleged that the forthcoming election is meant for sharing seats among the ruling party and its allies.
He came up with the statement at a virtual press briefing on Tuesday, referring to Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader’s remark on sharing seats with the 14-party allies. Quader on Tuesday said they will reach a decision on sharing seats with the 14-party allies within one or two days.
Rizvi said those are getting disheartened in their so called alliance, the ruling party will share a portion of ‘halua-ruti’ (undue benefits) with them and announce their participation in the election. And, the final result will be disclosed on 7 January.
“The people’s desire has no place in the process,” he added.
The BNP leader further said they are carrying out their movement with belief in the people's power. They are temporarily being tortured, but it will hit back one day.
Recalling Awami League’s activities during its tenure in the opposition, Rizvi said they used to reach different ambassadors and speak against the BNP government during their foreign trips.
He also alleged that the law enforcement agencies have been prepared for 15 years to uproot the pro-democratic political rivals. They are sufficient to guarantee their (AL government) stay in power, leaving no necessity to approach the people.
The government is pushing the readymade garment sector to destruction in a planned way. If there is any sanction, a large number of people will lose their jobs. The authorities, however, have no concern in this regard, he said, adding a patriotic government would consider all these issues.