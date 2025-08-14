Parties satisfied, there are objections and dissents too

The EC proposes to specify the factors for examining the electoral expenditure, taking party donations through banks and mentioning that in the income tax return of the donor.

BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed asked the EC to rethink about the matter.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, “There is no problem taking donations through banks. However, it won’t be prudent to be rigid in this regard in all cases. The donation we collect from party activists and leaders is quite little. We have introduced a new system within the party to donate online and through banks. Apart from that, there should also be a provision of taking donations through receipts as many of the donors may not want to keep the record of the donation considering the political culture of the country. Therefore, it would be better to keep this on hold after some further consideration.