Press owner confesses making voter seals upon orders from Jamaat leader

After the incident became public, Jamaat-e-Islami expelled Saurav Hossain, accusing him of tarnishing the party’s image.

When asked about the matter, district Jamaat ameer SUM Ruhul Amin Bhuiyan said, “We expelled Saurav from the party immediately after the incident. He apparently had the seals made to ‘teach voters how to vote.’ However, this was an irresponsible act. Besides, the person from whose shop the seals were recovered is not a member of our party.”

Earlier, on Tuesday afternoon, police arrested Sohel Rana along with the voting seals. After the incident became public, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) candidate for Lakshmipur-3 constituency, Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, expressed concern and held a press conference later that day. Speaking at the press conference at his main election office, he said, “We have learned that the person arrested with the seals, named Sohel Rana, is a Jamaat worker. He may even hold an official position. Six seals along with a computer have been seized. Whoever made these seals, there must certainly be many cogs behind it. There is an entire plan of election engineering at play.”