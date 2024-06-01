Arrest Benazir, Aziz, seize their assets to help cyclone victims: AB Party

Amar Bangladesh Party, AB Party, demanded the arrest of former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed and former army chief General Aziz Ahmed, as well as confiscation of their assets in order to help people affected by cyclone Remal.

The party leaders made the demand at a protest rally in the capital’s Bijoynagar area on Friday, said a press release.

They said although the ruling regime talks about establishing the spirit of liberation war, in reality they are the main force against that very spirit of our independence. They have established an oligarchic rule and Lord Clive-model looting system in the country under the veil of democracy.

Addressing the event, AB Party convener AFM Solaiman Chowdhury stated that as the former army chief has committed crimes using his position, he should be tried under the jurisdiction of both the armed forces law and criminal law due to breach of his fiduciary duty.