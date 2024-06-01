Arrest Benazir, Aziz, seize their assets to help cyclone victims: AB Party
Amar Bangladesh Party, AB Party, demanded the arrest of former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed and former army chief General Aziz Ahmed, as well as confiscation of their assets in order to help people affected by cyclone Remal.
The party leaders made the demand at a protest rally in the capital’s Bijoynagar area on Friday, said a press release.
They said although the ruling regime talks about establishing the spirit of liberation war, in reality they are the main force against that very spirit of our independence. They have established an oligarchic rule and Lord Clive-model looting system in the country under the veil of democracy.
Addressing the event, AB Party convener AFM Solaiman Chowdhury stated that as the former army chief has committed crimes using his position, he should be tried under the jurisdiction of both the armed forces law and criminal law due to breach of his fiduciary duty.
The AB Party leader also demanded withdrawal of Benazir Ahmed's so called certificate of honesty given by the Awami League government earlier.
He also demanded that the National Board of Revenue be mandated to publish the list of assets of ministers, MPs, all army chiefs, bureaucrats, top businesspeople and industrialists in the form of a public mandate by 31 July this year.
He condemned the wastage of billions of dollars in the name of constructing and renovating coastal embankments. "The government does not feel any responsibility for the lives of the poor coastal people affected by the recent cyclone."
Mojibur Rahman Manju alleged that, in the last 16 years, the Awami League government has produced thousands of people like Benazir and Aziz. By giving them the opportunity to acquire illegal wealth, the government has taken unconstitutional and illegal services from them in return. As a result, the general people are in dire situation now.
He raised the allegations of registration of 8,000 fake freedom fighters and through this swindling of freedom fighter allowance worth millions. Although Awami League talks about establishing the spirit of liberation war, in reality they are the main force against the independence and sovereignty of the country.
Asaduzzaman Fuaad, sympathised with the victims of cyclone Remal and raised concerns about the loss of so many human lives in 19 districts, animals at the mangrove forest, cattle, crops, fisheries, and properties despite having such advance weather forecast system in the world, which we do not have sadly.
The rally was followed by a protest procession that paraded through Segunbagicha, Kakrail, Nayapaltan, Vijayanagar and Paltan areas.