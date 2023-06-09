Swecchasebak League leader stages arms showdown before competitor’s house

Sylhet City Corporation’s (SCC) councilor of ward no. 7 and city unit Swecchasebak League president Aftab Hossain Khan has allegedly staged a showdown with arms in front of the house of his opponent councilor candidate Sayeed Md Abdullah.

Sayeed filed a written complaint with the returning officer over the matter at around 5:30pm on Friday.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. Aftab, however, denied the allegation of showdown with arms.