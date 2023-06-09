Swecchasebak League leader stages arms showdown before competitor’s house

Sylhet City Corporation’s (SCC) councilor of ward no. 7 and city unit Swecchasebak League president Aftab Hossain Khan has allegedly staged a showdown with arms in front of the house of his opponent councilor candidate Sayeed Md Abdullah.
Sayeed filed a written complaint with the returning officer over the matter at around 5:30pm on Friday.
A video of the incident went viral on social media. Aftab, however, denied the allegation of showdown with arms.
Sayeed Abdullah in his written complaint alleged that some 20 to 25 miscreants led by Aftab Hossain Khan came in front of the gate of his house at around 6:00am riding 10-12 motorbikes. The miscreants pointed firearms at Sayeed and his family members and threatened to kill them and burn down his house.
The video that went viral shows Aftab and some of his associates staging a showdown in front of Sayeed’s house. One person riding a motorbike was seen carrying firearms.
Sayeed also complained that he was threatened not to contest in the polls. Aftab and his men are also telling people that they would seize all the polling centers and wouldn’t let anyone vote. Those who will go to cast their votes will be killed.
Sayeed told Prothom Alo that the man carrying firearms is Md Abul Kalam Azad alias Tuhin. He is an associate of Aftab and former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League. He was caught by Rapid Action Battalion-9 (RAB) with pistol and bullets on 12 March in 2021. He was released on bail recently after spending a long time in jail.
This all is staged. They edited the video in LondonAftab Hossain Khan
Denying the allegation, Aftab told Prothom Alo, “This all is staged. They edited the video in London.”
He also denied other allegations raised by Sayeed.
Two phone numbers of Abdul Kalam alias Tuhin were found switched off.
Returning officer Faisal Quader said the matter was informed to the police commissioner as soon as the complaint was received.
Police would take prompt action regarding the matter.
Returning office said three candidates are vying for councilor post in the ward no. 7.
The polls in Sylhet city corporation will be held on 21 June.