Chhatra League attacks student observing hunger strike

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s (BCL) Jahangirnagar University (JU) unit on Tuesday attacked a student who went on a hunger strike a week ago demanding the removal of non-resident students from JU halls.
Samiul Islam, a student of 49th batch and the Geography and Environment department and also a resident student of Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall, started the strike on 31 May, pressing a three-point demand.
His demands include removing non-resident students from hall, abolishing common rooms and ensuring seat for students living in mini common rooms.
Witnesses said a group of BCL men led by JU unit BCL's deputy literary affairs secretary Gautam launched the attack on Samiul Islam in front of the Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday. The attackers set fire to his belongings and vandalised his saline stand. After that, Gautam forcefully took Samiul to the university’s medical centre by an ambulance.
The BCL men also beat Jahangirnagar University Sanskritik Jote president Shoumik Bagchi and several left-leaning female students as they tried to protect Samiul, the witnesses added.
Following the attack, progressive students along with Samiul brought out a procession from the medical centre. They took position in front of the JU vice-chancellor’s residence. Samiul, however, was taken to the medical center later.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Shoumik Bagchi said, “We tried to prevent BCL men as they were dragging Samiul towards the ambulance. Angered over our effort, BCL men then beat us indiscriminately, but we could not identify them since it was dark. But they are obviously BCL activists and leaders.”
JU BCL president Aktaruzzaamn denied the allegation on BCL attacking Samiul Islam saying, “I heard general students attacked the student observing hunger strike. Not a single activist of BCL is involved in it.”
JU proctor ASM Firoz Ul Hasan visited the spot after around 11:30 pm. He told Prothom Alo, “We came to the spot after hearing the incident. We couldn’t identify the attackers and we don’t know whether they are involved with BCL either. We will take action after an investigation.”
Samiul Islam has been staying at the medical centre since the attack. JU Medical Centre deputy-medical officer Birendra Kumar Biswas told Prothom Alo on Wednesday, “I saw Samiul twice on Wednesday morning. His blood pressure is 90/75 now and he suffers from dehydration. He must take saline or else he may suffer from various problems including convulsion and vomiting.”
Samiul Islam, however, said he would not take saline until his demands are met. “I have been staying at the medical centre since the attack. Physicians advised me to take saline, but I won’t take it until non-resident students are thrown out of the hall,” he said.
Samiul Islam said he would take position in front of Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall again after discussing with the students who were also assaulted along with him.
Following the attack on Tuesday, Samiul Islam and other students came under attack added two more demand to their list. Those are -- removal of Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall provost professor Sabbir Alam and relieving JU proctor ASM Firoz Ul Hasan of his duty, and identifying the persons involved in attack and taking legal actions against them.
Meanwhile, the hall authorities issued a notice instructing the non-resident students to leave the hall following the hunger strike of Samiul Islam.