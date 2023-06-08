Chhatra League attacks student observing hunger strike

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s (BCL) Jahangirnagar University (JU) unit on Tuesday attacked a student who went on a hunger strike a week ago demanding the removal of non-resident students from JU halls.

Samiul Islam, a student of 49th batch and the Geography and Environment department and also a resident student of Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall, started the strike on 31 May, pressing a three-point demand.

His demands include removing non-resident students from hall, abolishing common rooms and ensuring seat for students living in mini common rooms.