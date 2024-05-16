How Fakhrul comes to know US stance, asks, Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul's statement has no value after the statement of Donald Lu, US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia.

"How could Mirza Fakhrul come to know the stance of the US?" he asked.

Quader said US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu’s remarks are clear.

Awami League general secretary said this while speaking at a food distribution ceremony at Rahmat-E-Alam Islam Mission Orphanage in the capital’s Tejgaon marking Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's the homecoming day on 17 May.