How Fakhrul comes to know US stance, asks, Quader
Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul's statement has no value after the statement of Donald Lu, US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia.
"How could Mirza Fakhrul come to know the stance of the US?" he asked.
Quader said US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu’s remarks are clear.
Awami League general secretary said this while speaking at a food distribution ceremony at Rahmat-E-Alam Islam Mission Orphanage in the capital’s Tejgaon marking Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's the homecoming day on 17 May.
US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu has left Dhaka today.
After a meeting with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahumd at the foreign ministry on Wednesday, Donald Lu said there were tensions between Dhaka and Washington centering on the national polls in Bangladesh. However, the United States now wants to set those aside and look ahead, rather than dwell on the past, he added.
On Wednesday evening, Mirza Fakhrul said the US is in its earlier position on the election and democracy. Different media outlets run this statement.
When newsmen asked about Mirza Fakhrul's statement, Obaidul Quader said, "How Could Mirza Fakhrul come to know that the US is in its earlier position? Has not Mirza Fakhrul listened to the statement of US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu? His remarks are clear. There is no necessity to say this. There is no necessity to remark on this. There is no value in Fakhrul's statement after the statement of Donald Lu, US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia."
Obaidul Quader said AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has changed the fate of Bangladesh but the previous governments changed their own fortune only, reports BSS.
“Sheikh Hasina’s honesty has been praised globally,” he added.
AL’s relief and social welfare sub-committee organized the programme.
Quader said Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina is the most courageous and honest politician in the last 43 years.
"How Could Mirza Fakhrul come to know that the US is in its earlier position? Has not Mirza Fakhrul listened to the statement of US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu? His remarks are clear. There is no necessity to say this. There is no necessity to remark on this. There is no value in Fakhrul's statement after the statement of Donald Lu, US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia."
Under her dynamic leadership, Bangladesh achieved remarkable progress in the last 15 years, he said, adding the current Bangladesh has no similarity with what it was 15 years ago.
The AL general secretary said actually Sheikh Hasina’s homecoming was the return of the democracy of Bangladesh and return of the spirit and values of the Liberation War.
As Sheikh Hasina returned home, democracy was freed from confinement, he added.
He said the nation saw the trial of war criminals and the killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as Sheikh Hasina returned home.
The country also witnessed massive development, including construction of Padma Bridge and metro-rail, he said.
Quader said every corner of the country, including hill tract areas and plain land, saw development.
Those who deny these see darkness even amid the daylight, he said.
“Sheikh Hasina changed the fortune of the people of this country,” said the AL general secretary.
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Awami League organizing secretary Mirza Azam were present at the programme with AL relief and social welfare secretary Aminul Islam Amin in the chair.