Even AL supporters not going to polling stations, Khulna mayor wonders

Khulna City Corporation mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque said the voting situation has turned into such a state that voters are not going to the polling centres without any reason.

Even Awami League (AL) supporters are not going to cast their votes.

Mayor Khaleque, also the president of Khulna city AL, is surprised by the matter.

He said this while addressing a discussion meeting on the occasion of national voters' day-2021 held at the Khulna regional election office on Tuesday morning. He was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

Citing the recent by-election of Khulna City Corporation in the reserved-1 constituency, the mayor said there are more than 75,000 voters in the three wards. But only 11 per cent of them went to the polling station to exercise their franchise.