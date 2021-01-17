Evil forces resort to violence to taint reputation of election: EC secy

Election commission secretary Md Alamgir has said evil forces resort to violence to tarnish the reputation of election.

"Victory processions cannot be brought out as per the electoral code of conduct. But processions have been brought out and miscreants have killed a person. Ill forces do this to taint the image of the election," said the EC secretary while answering queries of newsmen at a press conference on Sunday.

Addressing the press conference on the second phase of municipality elections, Alamgir said the number of voters as per the draft list stands at 111,284,158.

Elections were held to a total of 60 municipalities in the second phase on Saturday.