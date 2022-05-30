EVM only challenge is criminals in the secret booth: EC Ahsan Habib

Ahsan Habib Khan came up with this claim while briefing the journalists on Monday at the Nirbachon Bhaban in Dhaka. However, he hopes this will not happen in the Cumilla City Corporation election.
Earlier on Monday, the customisation procedures of EVM were displayed to the representatives of candidates contesting in the city corporation poll.
He said, CCTV cameras will be set up and journalists will be allowed to enter the voting center. If the journalists notice any discrepancies there, the voting will be postponed with immediate effect. Action will be taken against the presiding officer responsible.
Ahsan Habib claimed they have no weakness and no pressure. They are absolutely independent and will work independently.