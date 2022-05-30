EVM only challenge is criminals in the secret booth: EC Ahsan Habib

Election commissioner Md Ahsan Habib Khan said the only challenge for the election commission regarding voting by means of the electronic voting machine (EVM), is the criminals in the secret ballot booth. There is no challenge other than this.

'I don't see any challenge in using EVM in the elections except one. That is, each secret ballot booth is guarded by a criminal who tells the people "your vote has been cast." This is the challenge,' the EC claimed.