BNP to hold procession on founding anniversary today

Today, 1 September, marks the 45th founding anniversary of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). The party has organised various programmes, including processions, to mark the day.

The procession will be brought out from in front of BNP’s central office in the capital’s Naya Paltan area and will end at Rajdhani Market.

This year the party is observing its founding anniversary in a different context. BNP, which has been out of power for more than 16 years, is now in a simultaneous movement with one point demanding the resignation of the government.