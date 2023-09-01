BNP to hold procession on founding anniversary today

Today, 1 September, marks the 45th founding anniversary of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). The party has organised various programmes, including processions, to mark the day.
The procession will be brought out from in front of BNP’s central office in the capital’s Naya Paltan area and will end at Rajdhani Market.
This year the party is observing its founding anniversary in a different context. BNP, which has been out of power for more than 16 years, is now in a simultaneous movement with one point demanding the resignation of the government.
Late president Ziaur Rahman founded BNP
Late president Ziaur Rahman founded the party on this day in 1978. He was the founding chairman of the party. Ziaur Rahman was killed in a failed military coup in Chattogram on 30 May 1981.
Later, his wife Khaleda Zia took charge of the party on 21 February 1983. Since then, Khaleda Zia has been the chairperson of the party.
However, due to Khaleda Zia's illness, her son Tarique Rahman is serving as the acting chairman of BNP now.
BNP’s programmes on founding anniversary
All the units of BNP across the country will raise the national flag and party flag in the morning to mark the day. Senior leaders of the BNP will pay homage to party founder Ziaur Rahman at his tomb in the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar. Prayers will be offered there.
Later, a procession will be brought out from the central office of the BNP in Naya Paltan. The procession will proceed through Fakirapul intersection, Notre Dame College, Shapla Chattar and Ittefaq intersection and will end in front of the Rajdhani Market.
Leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies will take part in the procession. Besides, all the units of the BNP across the country will celebrate the founding anniversary of the party separately.