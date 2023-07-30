At around 11:15am today, Sunday, 10 to 12 persons were seen crowding around the polling booth 3 (make) at Dakkhin Kattali Fazlul Hazera Degree College centre during the Chattogram-10 by-election.

At least five of the persons in the crowd had the boat symbol badges (electoral symbol of ruling Awami League) on their chests.

At one point, two of the persons entered the polling booth with a voter. After they emerged from the secret polling booth, one of the men with a boat badge explained to the polling agent, "Voting is faster if shown how to do it."

Newspersons at the centre wanted to know the identity of the man. He said, "I am the boat centre secretary. My name is Khokan Debnath. The machine (EVM) is giving trouble so I was showing how to cast the vote."