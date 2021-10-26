Ex-DUCSU VP Nurul Haque floats new political party

A new political party, Gono Odhikar Parishad, has been formed with Reza Kibria as convener and ex-DUCSU vice president Nurul Haque member secretary.

Nurul Haque announced the name of the party at a programme at Pritam Zaman Tower in the capital’s Paltan area on Tuesday.

Earlier, the programme to make the announcement of the party’s name was deferred twice over complications in availing an auditorium and because of the communal violence across the country centring the incident at a Cumilla puja mandap.