We have a lot to learn and gain from China: Jamaat Ameer
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman said on Sunday, “China is one of the major countries in the world, which are leading science and technology from the frontline and we have a lot to learn and gain from China.”
Shafiqur Rahman made the remarks while addressing a warm clothes and food distribution programme organised by Long Live Friendship at the permanent camp of the WAMY School in Sahfipur of Kaliakair, Gazipur on Sunday.
Chinese ambassador to Dhaka Yao Wen also joined the event.
Shafiqur Rahman said important people, who have contributed to the change in society in Bangladesh, graced today’s event while learned people from Bangladesh also visited China to hone their knowledge. They have achieved excellence in science, technology and language.
Jamaat Ameer also urged the Chinese authorities to set up a higher academy on Chinese language in Bangladesh, saying, “So that our next generations can build closer relations with China.”
Shafiqur Rahman thanked the Chinese ambassador and his colleague for latter’s generosity saying, “The journey of cooperation that began today will be strengthened further in the coming days.”
Warms clothes and food packets containing daily essentials including rice, sugar, edible oil and lentils were distributed among 1,000 people at the event.