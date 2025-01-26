We have a lot to learn and gain from China: Jamaat Ameer

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman said on Sunday, “China is one of the major countries in the world, which are leading science and technology from the frontline and we have a lot to learn and gain from China.”

Shafiqur Rahman made the remarks while addressing a warm clothes and food distribution programme organised by Long Live Friendship at the permanent camp of the WAMY School in Sahfipur of Kaliakair, Gazipur on Sunday.

Chinese ambassador to Dhaka Yao Wen also joined the event.