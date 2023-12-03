BNP's 48-hr blockade underway

A 48-hour blockade enforced by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and other opposition parties began at 6:00 am on Sunday. This marks the ninth spell of BNP’s blockade, scheduled to end at 6:00 am on Tuesday.
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the blockade program at a virtual press conference on 30 November.
A crude bomb exploded at the capital’s Farmgate intersection on Saturday evening.
Led by BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, leaders, and activists of the BNP brought out a torch procession on Saturday evening, parading from the capital’s Agargaon to Shewrapara.
During a press conference on Saturday evening, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi also urged party leaders and activists to ensure the success of the blockade programme.
He stated that the present government has openly engaged in a battle with the people and the democratic world.
Despite the UN's call for an inclusive election, the government has shown disregard for it and is creating political unrests. Rizvi added that the outcome will not be favorable.
The BNP leader mentioned that more than 225 party members have been arrested in the last 24 hours, and 915 people have been accused in 13 cases.