BNP's 48-hr blockade underway

A 48-hour blockade enforced by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and other opposition parties began at 6:00 am on Sunday. This marks the ninth spell of BNP’s blockade, scheduled to end at 6:00 am on Tuesday.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the blockade program at a virtual press conference on 30 November.

A crude bomb exploded at the capital’s Farmgate intersection on Saturday evening.