EC announces fresh schedule for Pabna-1 and Pabna-2, voting on 12 February

The Election Commission (EC) has announced a fresh election schedule for Pabna-1 and Pabna-2 constituencies in the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad elections, following directives from the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

A gazette notification signed by EC Secretariat Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed on Thursday night disclosed the matter, saying the revised schedule was fixed by cancelling the relevant portion of the previously issued gazette dated 11 December, 2025 in compliance with an order of the Appellate Division passed on 15 January 2026.