EC announces fresh schedule for Pabna-1 and Pabna-2, voting on 12 February
The Election Commission (EC) has announced a fresh election schedule for Pabna-1 and Pabna-2 constituencies in the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad elections, following directives from the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.
A gazette notification signed by EC Secretariat Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed on Thursday night disclosed the matter, saying the revised schedule was fixed by cancelling the relevant portion of the previously issued gazette dated 11 December, 2025 in compliance with an order of the Appellate Division passed on 15 January 2026.
According to the new schedule, 18 January has been fixed as the last date for submission of nomination papers to the returning or assistant returning officers, while scrutiny of the submitted nomination papers will be held on 19 January.
Aggrieved candidates may file appeals against the decisions of the returning officers from 20 January to 24 January, while disposal of the appeals will be completed on 25 January.
Meanwhile, 26 January has been set as the last date for withdrawal of candidature, and election symbols will be allotted among the candidates on 27 January.
The EC Secretariat said voting in the two constituencies will be held on 12 February 2026 from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm continuously through ballot papers. Voters will cast their votes using transparent ballot boxes.
The EC announced the fresh schedule under the Representation of the People Order, 1972 following an order of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court in connection with Civil Petition for Leave to Appeal.