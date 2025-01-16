Why the BNP-Jamaat discord, and how far will it go?

Since the July–August mass uprising, conflicts over various issues between BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami have surfaced in the past five months. Debates and analyses in the political arena are ongoing regarding how these disputes will affect future politics and elections. A review of statements from leaders of both parties in recent months suggests that a new political dynamic may emerge in their relationship, especially in light of the upcoming national elections.

For nearly 22 years, BNP and Jamaat were political allies and electoral partners, but this relationship has since dissolved. in 2022, the relationship between the two parties weakened when the 20-party alliance was dissolved. However, following the 5 August student uprising that led to the fall of the Awami League government, BNP and Jamaat now find themselves in a contentious position with each other.

Some political analysts believe that with the absence of Awami League in the current political landscape, the two parties have become direct rivals. They argue that the stronger Jamaat's position becomes in the electoral field, the greater the conflict with BNP will grow. Others view this as a new political trajectory emerging after the fall of the Awami League government in August.