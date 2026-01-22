13th parliamentary polls: Fewer women candidates, parties contravene commitments

Political parties were failing to reach a consensus on increasing women’s representation in parliament during discussions with the National Consensus Commission. At one stage, a proposal to nominate at least 5 per cent women candidates was tabled, to which most parties agreed.

Despite opposition from women’s rights activists, the July National Charter was finalised with the provision that 5 per cent of nominations would be allocated to women in the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election.

Although Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) agreed to the 5 per cent proposal during discussions with the consensus commission, the party has not adhered to this in this election. Jamaat-e-Islami has not nominated a single woman candidate in any constituency.

Meanwhile, in the course of seat-sharing negotiations, the National Citizen Party (NCP) dropped one woman candidate and the Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) dropped three women candidates on the final day for withdrawal of candidacy.

The final day for withdrawal of candidacy for the 13th Jatiya Sangsad election, scheduled for 12 February, was last Tuesday. At the time of filing this report, the final number of women candidates contesting the election, across political parties and as independents, had not yet been confirmed.