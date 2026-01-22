13th parliamentary polls: Fewer women candidates, parties contravene commitments
Political parties were failing to reach a consensus on increasing women’s representation in parliament during discussions with the National Consensus Commission. At one stage, a proposal to nominate at least 5 per cent women candidates was tabled, to which most parties agreed.
Despite opposition from women’s rights activists, the July National Charter was finalised with the provision that 5 per cent of nominations would be allocated to women in the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election.
Although Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) agreed to the 5 per cent proposal during discussions with the consensus commission, the party has not adhered to this in this election. Jamaat-e-Islami has not nominated a single woman candidate in any constituency.
Meanwhile, in the course of seat-sharing negotiations, the National Citizen Party (NCP) dropped one woman candidate and the Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) dropped three women candidates on the final day for withdrawal of candidacy.
The final day for withdrawal of candidacy for the 13th Jatiya Sangsad election, scheduled for 12 February, was last Tuesday. At the time of filing this report, the final number of women candidates contesting the election, across political parties and as independents, had not yet been confirmed.
However, Prothom Alo reviewed 18 constituencies where women candidates had initially been nominated either by political parties or as independents. The findings show that the number of women candidates declined not only among major and well-known parties but also among smaller parties and independents.
In those 18 constituencies, there were initially 21 women candidates, which fell to 18 after the withdrawal process. Some candidacies were cancelled, while others were withdrawn on the final day.
In Kurigram–4, the candidacy of Mosammat Shefali Begum of the Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP) was cancelled. Independent candidates Mosammat Shahzadi Alam Lipi (Bogura–1) and Sabina Yasmin (Natore–2) withdrew their nominations. In Rangpur–3, Mosammat Anwara Islam Rani is contesting as a hijra (third-gender) candidate.
According to election commission (EC) data, a total of 2,580 nomination papers were submitted by candidates from 51 political parties and independents in this election. Of them, 109 were women, 72 from political parties and 37 independents.
Based on currently available figures, approximately 2,000 candidates will contest in 298 constituencies (excluding Pabna–1 and Pabna–2). The final number of women among them is yet to be confirmed.
BNP’s women candidates at 3.5pc
Based on information available so far, the BNP has fielded candidates in 287 constituencies, of whom only 10 are women, representing 3.5 per cent of its total nominees.
The women candidates are: Sanzida Islam (Dhaka–14), Afroza Khanam (Manikganj–3), Farzana Sharmin (Natore–1), Shama Obaed (Faridpur–2), Chowdhury Nayab Yusuf (Faridpur–3), Sabira Sultana (Jashore–2), Israt Sultana (Jhalakathi–2), Sansila Zebrin (Sherpur–1), Tahshina Rushdi (Sylhet–2), and Nadira Chowdhury (Madaripur–1).
Asked why the party failed to meet the 5 per cent target despite proposing it at the consensus commission, BNP standing committee member Selima Rahman told Prothom Alo that it was true the number of women nominees had fallen significantly.
She said parties had to consider multiple factors when awarding nominations, including a candidate’s grassroots activity and popularity to ensure electoral success.
“In my personal view, male candidates also lose elections. Therefore, political parties should create opportunities to bring women forward in politics,” she added.
Notably, no women were nominated in the three constituencies—Dinajpur–3, Bogura–7 and Feni–1—associated with former prime minister Khaleda Zia.
If honest, qualified, intelligent and popular women candidates are marginalised, women will not be able to advance in politics.Rumeen Farhana, independent candidate
Despite being a senior leader, Selima Rahman herself did not receive a nomination. On 15 December last year, her supporters staged torch processions and protests in Babuganj demanding her nomination in Barishal–3 (Babuganj–Muladi).
Meanwhile, Rumeen Farhana was expelled from BNP for submitting her nomination as an independent candidate after being denied a party ticket. The former central BNP leader had previously been a vocal defender of the party in television talk shows during the Awami League era.
Commenting on the lack of women’s nominations, she told Prothom Alo that men perceive capable women as a threat in politics.
“If honest, qualified, intelligent and popular women candidates are marginalised, women will not be able to advance in politics,” she said, urging political parties to allow competent women to progress according to merit rather than sidelining them.
Jamaat fields no women candidates
Jamaat-e-Islami had also agreed to the 5 per cent women’s nomination proposal. After entering into electoral alliances, the party is fielding candidates in more than 200 constituencies, yet not a single nominee is a woman.
Asked about this, Jamaat secretary general Mia Golam Porwar told Prothom Alo that allied party NCP had women candidates.
He further said Jamaat was unable to give nominations to women this time due to disagreements on policy issues, a lack of suitable candidates, and reluctance among many women to contest elections.
He added that women candidates would be included in future elections.
This reflects disregard for women and has caused deep disappointment. Since 1991, we have never seen so few women nominated in a national election. One must ask: what circumstances have led to such a drastic decline? Are we moving backwards?Rasheda K Chowdhury, former caretaker government adviser and executive director of Gonoshasthaya Kendra’s mass literacy campaign
Following the withdrawal of Islami Andolon, the 10-party electoral alliance includes Jamaat-e-Islami, NCP, LDP, AB Party, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon, Bangladesh Nizam-e-Islam Party, Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (JAGPA) and Bangladesh Development Party (BDP).
Among these 10 parties, only NCP and AB Party initially nominated three women candidates each. However, under seat-sharing arrangements, NCP dropped one woman candidate, while AB Party dropped all three.
AB Party chairman Mojibur Rahman Monju told Prothom Alo that although the party had nominated three women, it ultimately received only three constituencies in the alliance. None of those seats had women candidates.
The women nominees were dropped on the grounds that the party’s position in those constituencies was not strong, he stated.
NCP reduces women nominees after alliance talks
The youth-led NCP had initially proposed reserving 10 per cent of nominations for women during talks with the consensus commission, later agreeing to the BNP’s 5 per cent proposal. Although NCP had fielded candidates in 47 constituencies, including three women candidates (around 7 per cent), the final seat-sharing deal reduced its allocation to 30 seats (with one seat left open).
As a result, Mahmuda Alam, NCP’s candidate in Jhalakathi–1, withdrew her candidacy. The two remaining women candidates are Dilshana Parul (Dhaka–19) and Nabila Tasnid (Dhaka–20).
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Mahmuda Alam said, “I withdrew my nomination following a party decision.”
Earlier, in protest against the electoral arrangement with Jamaat, senior NCP leaders Tasnim Jara (senior joint member secretary) and Tajnuba Jabeen (joint convener) resigned from the party. They had been nominated candidates in Dhaka–9 and Dhaka–17, respectively.
Tasnim Jara is now contesting as an independent candidate for Dhaka–9 seat, while Tajnuba Jabin is not contesting the election.
JaPa nominates 3pc women
The Jatiya Party has followed a similar pattern. Of its 198 nominated candidates, only six are women, accounting for 3 per cent. They are Nurun Nahar Begum (Thakurgaon–2), Monika Alam (Jhenaidah–1), Shamim Ara Parvin Yasmin (Khulna–5), Bonni Byapari (Dhaka–10), Meherun Nesa Khan Hena (Narsingdi–5), and Mithila Rwaza (Khagrachhari).
Jatiya Party secretary general Shamim Haider Patwari told Prothom Alo that the proportion of women nominees was indeed very low.
He cited attacks on party offices and arson incidents, saying many women were unwilling to contest elections in such an intimidating environment.
Other parties
From Ganosamhati Andolon, Taslima Akhter, candidate for Dhaka–12, said the party had nominated 18 candidates, including four women, more than 22 per cent.
Sima Dutta, candidate from Dhaka–7 for BASAD (Marxist), said that 10 of their 33 candidates were women. BASAD has a total of 37 candidates, of whom five are women, according to Manisha Chakraborty, candidate for Barishal–5.
The Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) has one woman candidate among its 63 nominees, Joly Talukdar from Netrokona–4.
‘I am sorry and deeply hurt’
Former vice-chair of the National Consensus Commission and current special assistant to the chief adviser (with the rank of adviser), professor Ali Riaz, told Prothom Alo that political parties had struggled to reach agreement on women’s nominations during commission talks.
“Eventually, BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said they would nominate five per cent women candidates in this election. It was a ‘gentleman’s agreement’. All but three parties agreed. But I am sorry and deeply hurt that, despite this commitment, they failed to honour it,” he said.
Former caretaker government adviser and executive director of Gonoshasthaya Kendra’s mass literacy campaign, Rasheda K Chowdhury, said women’s rights activists had engaged with several political parties to increase the 5 per cent threshold, but the parties failed to act. They did not even meet the promised 5 per cent.
“This reflects disregard for women and has caused deep disappointment,” she said.
“Since 1991, we have never seen so few women nominated in a national election. One must ask: what circumstances have led to such a drastic decline? Are we moving backwards?” she added.