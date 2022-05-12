Fakhrul and BNP leaders should quit the party: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday asked his BNP counterpart Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to step down from the office for what he said his failure to lead the party in general election, reports UNB.

"You have no achievement to show. So instead of shouting for government's resignation you better resign," Quader said in escalating the battle of words with his political opponent.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said this while addressing the opening session of Faridpur district Awami League's triennial council this morning.