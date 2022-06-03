Fakhrul asks AL to learn from 1974 famine

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir asked the ruling party to take a lesson from the famine in 1974 and take effective steps.

"I would like to warn Mr Obaidul Quader (AL General Secretary) that you do not learn from history. There’s the famine in 1974 when the prices of food grains went up,” the BNP leader said.

Addressing a discussion, Fakhrul also said the prices of food grains are increasing now again and people are going through immense sufferings, reports UNB.

“At this time, you are not reading the writings on the walls and taking the necessary initiatives. There is now no point in saying all those contradictory things and making unguarded remarks," he said.

Fakhrul urged the government to return to the democratic system and create a democratic atmosphere to avoid possible public wrath. “Let the people speak up and exercise their rights. Otherwise, you’ll have to face its consequences. You are threatening us with terrible consequences, but you saw such consequences in the past.”

He also called upon the government to restore people’s rights, stop killings, forced disappearance, filing false cases and release Begum Khaleda Zia unconditionally.