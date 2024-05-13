Anyone’s patronisation cannot stimulate BNP now: Quader

Replying to a question about BNP’s meeting with its allies, the AL general secretary said if BNP wants to go ahead politically, AL will face them politically.

If BNP leaders and workers take to the street to carry out an arson attack, they will be given a befitting reply, he said.

About BNP leaders’ claim that AL’s made massive offences and the party leaders will not get any path to flee, Quader said there is no record of fleeing in the history of AL.

In 2007, Tarique Rahman, now acting chairman of BNP, fled the country signing a written bond that he won’t do politics anymore, he said.

“Why will we flee? People are the source of strength for us. If BNP again carries out terrorist acts in the name of movement, they (BNP) will have to flee,” he said.