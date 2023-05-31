Fakhrul's statement over HC verdicts is insult to judiciary: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's statement terming the High Court verdicts in graft cases as "pre-ordered" is an insult to the country's law and judiciary.
He said this in a statement protesting the comments of Fakhrul over the recent court verdicts against two BNP leaders in separate graft cases.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said Fakhrul's irresponsible statement about the High Court judgments upholding the sentences of the lower court to two BNP leaders has disappointed the country's people.
The statement of Fakhrul over the High Court verdicts was tantamount to contempt of court, he added.
He said the consequences the two BNP leaders are now facing is the result of their constant ill-politics.
The BNP had indulged in corruption and looting of public money by opening Hawa Bhaban during the reign of the BNP-Jamaat alliance government, resulting in making Bangladesh champion in graft, the AL general secretary said.
He said the documents of corruption of Tarique Rahman, the patron of Hawa Bhaban, was disclosed in global media and WikiLeaks.
Quader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the ruling Awami League have no connection with the graft cases of two convicted BNP leaders.
In 2007, he said, the then caretaker government filed the cases against them on specific graft allegations and the lower court declared verdicts against them after they were found guilty.
After nearly 16 years of trial procedures, the court sentenced them, he mentioned.
The AL general secretary said according to the constitution of the country, all citizens are equal before the eyes of law and none is above the law.
That is why, he said, many ministers, MPs and important leaders of the ruling AL were brought to justice and even in Biswajit's murder case and BUET student Abrar's killing case, BCL leaders were sentenced to punishment.
Claiming that the AL government made the judiciary independent, Quader said an independent judiciary was established by separating it from the executive with the concerted effort of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
He alleged that BNP politicised the country's judiciary.
He said after killing Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members, BNP founder Ziaur Rahman tarnished the holy constitution by making the Indemnity Ordinance into a law.
In fact, the road transport minister said, Zia introduced the culture of impunity in Bangladesh.
On the other hand, the rule of law was reestablished in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said.
Quader said BNP changed its constitution to institutionalise corruption and to protect its corrupt top leaders.
Similarly, they (BNP Leaders) insulted the High Court and the holy constitution of the country by terming the verdict of the learned court as 'pre-ordered judgment', he said.
The BNP's statement over the High Court judgments is part of its ongoing conspiracy, Quader said, adding that they would soon be made accountable to the country's people for such offences.