Fakhrul's statement over HC verdicts is insult to judiciary: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's statement terming the High Court verdicts in graft cases as "pre-ordered" is an insult to the country's law and judiciary.

He said this in a statement protesting the comments of Fakhrul over the recent court verdicts against two BNP leaders in separate graft cases.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said Fakhrul's irresponsible statement about the High Court judgments upholding the sentences of the lower court to two BNP leaders has disappointed the country's people.

The statement of Fakhrul over the High Court verdicts was tantamount to contempt of court, he added.

He said the consequences the two BNP leaders are now facing is the result of their constant ill-politics.