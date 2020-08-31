PDP chairman Ferdous Ahmed Qureshi no more

Chairman of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and former vice president (VP) of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) Ferdous Ahmed Qureshi passed away on Monday afternoon.

Qureshi breathed his last at his daughter's house in Dhaka cantonment area at around 1:30pm at the age of 79.

He has been suffering from multiple illnesses after having a brain hemorrhage in 2015, said his wife Nilufar Panna Qureshi.