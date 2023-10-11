BNP faces conflict between old-new leaders in Jhalakathi, Amu rules AL

Amir Hossain Amu, the Member of Parliament for Jhalakathi-2 (Sadar-Nalchity) Constituency and a senior Awami League politician, is regarded as the guardian of the district's Awami League by leaders and workers at all levels of the party. He maintains absolute control over the politics of the Jhalakathi-1 (Rajapur-Kathalia) seat as well. Amu's recommended candidates are appointed as presidents and secretaries in all organisational committees within the district.

Amu's name is being circulated as the sole candidate of the party for the Jhalakathi-2 seat in the upcoming elections. Thus far, no banners or festoons promoting anyone other than Amu have been seen in the constituency. Two former leaders of the district's Awami League, former municipal mayor Afzal Hossain and former upazila chairman Sultan Hossain Khan, have disassociated from the party due to a dispute with Amu, rendering them inactive within the party.

Jhalakathi-1 (Rajapur-Kathalia) Constituency Member of Parliament, Bajlul Haque Harun, wields limited influence in his area. He has not visited the constituency since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. In anticipation of the elections, activities of aspiring Awami League candidates for this seat are on the rise. Banners and festoons are being displayed in the area, and numerous campaigns are underway. The leaders are also engaging with leaders and workers at the grassroots level.

In addition to the three-time parliamentarian Bajlul Haque, other contenders for the AL nomination include Moniruzzaman, a liberation war affairs subcommittee member, Fatinaz Feroze, Chairman of Stamford University's board of trustees, Mohammad Ismail, former chairman of Krishi Bank, and Abul Kashem, a member of Awami League's subcommittee on relief affairs.