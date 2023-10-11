BNP faces conflict between old-new leaders in Jhalakathi, Amu rules AL

Leaders and members of Jhalakathi district Awami League are gearing up for the upcoming national elections. Everything is being orchestrated under the guidance of Amir Hossain Amu, a member of Awami League's advisory council and coordinator of the 14-party alliance. Amir Hossain Amu holds the final word in the politics of Awami League in the district.
On the other hand, a clear conflict between old and new leaderships is evident within the district’s BNP. Muhammad Shahjahan Omar, the party's vice chairman, once had complete control over district BNP politics, but now his followers find themselves sidelined. The two conflicting factions are organising counter programmes. While there have been some shifts in BNP leaders' and activists' stances in the last three months, the internal conflict within the party remains apparent.
Amu holds the guardian’s position in district AL
Amir Hossain Amu, the Member of Parliament for Jhalakathi-2 (Sadar-Nalchity) Constituency and a senior Awami League politician, is regarded as the guardian of the district's Awami League by leaders and workers at all levels of the party. He maintains absolute control over the politics of the Jhalakathi-1 (Rajapur-Kathalia) seat as well. Amu's recommended candidates are appointed as presidents and secretaries in all organisational committees within the district.
Amu's name is being circulated as the sole candidate of the party for the Jhalakathi-2 seat in the upcoming elections. Thus far, no banners or festoons promoting anyone other than Amu have been seen in the constituency. Two former leaders of the district's Awami League, former municipal mayor Afzal Hossain and former upazila chairman Sultan Hossain Khan, have disassociated from the party due to a dispute with Amu, rendering them inactive within the party.
Jhalakathi-1 (Rajapur-Kathalia) Constituency Member of Parliament, Bajlul Haque Harun, wields limited influence in his area. He has not visited the constituency since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. In anticipation of the elections, activities of aspiring Awami League candidates for this seat are on the rise. Banners and festoons are being displayed in the area, and numerous campaigns are underway. The leaders are also engaging with leaders and workers at the grassroots level.
In addition to the three-time parliamentarian Bajlul Haque, other contenders for the AL nomination include Moniruzzaman, a liberation war affairs subcommittee member, Fatinaz Feroze, Chairman of Stamford University's board of trustees, Mohammad Ismail, former chairman of Krishi Bank, and Abul Kashem, a member of Awami League's subcommittee on relief affairs.
It was not possible to speak with Bajlul Haque, who is currently outside the country. Moniruzzaman informed Prothom Alo that the people, including leaders and activists of Awami League, are on his side. If he secures the nomination, he aims to transform Rajapur-Kathalia into a modern and smart upazila by winning with a significant margin of votes.
According to party sources, during the last council of the district Awami League on 12 December 2019, Sardar Md Shah Alam was re-elected as president for the second time, and Khan Saifullah became the general secretary. The full committee was announced after the council.
Additionally, committees for 32 unions, including four upazilas and two municipalities, have been formed. Amu's recommended leaders have been placed in key positions, including president and secretary of these committees. Although there is discontent about this at the grassroots level, no one openly opposes it.
On the other hand, the committees of Krishak League, Jubo Mahila League, Tanti League, and Matsyajibi League are up-to-date among the eight affiliated organisations of AL. Jubo League, Sramik League, and Swecchasebak League are operating with a convening committee, which has caused dissatisfaction among the party's leaders and workers.
The District Awami League president, Sardar Md Shah Alam, holds no influence or control within the party and is inactive in party programmes due to illness. Following Amir Hossain Amu, district Awami League general secretary Khan Saifullah is very active, and leaders and activists often address him as 'Bhaijan' (Brother). Recently, he was elected as the chairman of the District Council.
Khan Saifullah informed Prothom Alo, stating, “We implement any party decision under the guidance of Amir Hossain Amu. He is our guardian. There is no conflict in our party due to his prudent politics. There is no alternative to Amu in the Jhalakathi-2 seat.”
Furthermore, he emphasised that in the upcoming election, development activities are being promoted in favour of the 'boat' (electoral symbol of ruling Awami League). People are encouraged to vote for the ‘boat’ in every meeting, highlighting progress and development.
