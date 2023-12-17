JaPa will contest in 283 constituencies: Mujibul Haque

Jatiya Party (JaPa) Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu has announced that the party will take part in the 12th parliamentary election.
“Jatiya Party will participate strongly in the election and will field candidates in 283 constituencies,” Mujibul Haque told a press briefing at the party’s Banani office at around 3:30pm.
With this announcement, all speculation regarding whether JaPa will participate in the election has ended. Today is the last day to withdraw nomination papers in the 12th National Parliament elections.
Mujibul did not disclose how many seats the party will share with ruling Awami League in the election terming the decision is part of their strategy.
“There has not been any alliance and not any compromise. But there are strategies for a few seats,” the JaPa leader told the press.
Earlier since morning a section of leaders and activists of JaPa have been staged protests in front of the office calling for the election to be boycotted.
They chanted slogans such as 'No collaboration, take to the streets' and 'No participation in elections, we want a boycott.'
At that time police took position inside and outside the Banani office.
Witnesses reported that Jatiya Party (JaPa) chairman GM Quader arrived at the office around 11:30 am.