JaPa will contest in 283 constituencies: Mujibul Haque

With this announcement, all speculation regarding whether JaPa will participate in the election has ended. Today is the last day to withdraw nomination papers in the 12th National Parliament elections.

Mujibul did not disclose how many seats the party will share with ruling Awami League in the election terming the decision is part of their strategy.

“There has not been any alliance and not any compromise. But there are strategies for a few seats,” the JaPa leader told the press.