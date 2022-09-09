One killed on the day border killing promised to zero: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul criticised prime minister regarding Sheikh Hasina’s India tour where she said the border killing will be reduced to zero. He said our achievement is one killed at Dinajpur border while two other goes missing on the very day that promise was stated.

Fakhrul also commented there is no “visible achievement” during PM’s visit to India.

The secretary general of BNP made this comment when he was asked about the achievement of Bangladesh from PM’s India tour as he was paying homage to the grave of former president Ziaur Rahman at the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar of the capital on Friday.