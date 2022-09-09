One killed on the day border killing promised to zero: Fakhrul

Fakhrul added, “So far we have seen the only achievement of Bangladesh is the 53 cusec water of the Kushiara River. We have not seen any visible achievement so far.”
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina returned home on Thursday after her four-day long India tour. During the tour seven MOUs were signed regarding the withdrawal of Kushiara river water, mordenising railway and other issues.
BNP secretary general said, “We said earlier the government has become desperate. You must recall before the tour foreign minister (AK Abdul Momen) said, he requested Indian leaders to take steps so that Awami League remains in power by any means.”
Fakhrul said, “We always believe in democracy and we believe the countries which are democratic will always continue to put their impact on keeping democracy in the world, keeping the rights of people’s rights. We believe, India will keep on their democratic characteristics.
Fakhrul alleged, “False cases have been filed against myriad of our leaders-activists. Like we said before, fictitious cases have been filed. You already know three of our leaders from Jubo Dal, Secchasebok Dal and Chhatra Dal have been killed.
Fakhrul added, “Yesterday I visited a critically injured 14-year Chaatra Dal boy at Pakundia. He was shot at lungs, at livers and also at Kidenys. He has been vomiting blood….physicians are trying their best to salvage his life. I said just about an incident. Many other lost their eyes, got hurt at head.
Mentioning BNP does not believe in violence, does not do violence, Fakhrul said, “You have seen so far no image of violence is portrayed at the media. Whatever images of violence has occurred in media they were done by Awami League. The hoodlums of Chhatra League- Jubo League attacked on the peaceful democratic seeking people. We strongly condemn and shall beat them by the force of people.
BNP secretary general paid homage to the grave of Ziaur Rahman on the 44th anniversary of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal at 11:00am with the activists of the organiastion led by its president Afroza Abbas and general secretary Sultana Ahmed. Later, he took part at a special prayer for the salvation of the soul of the deceased leader.
Leaders of Mohila Dal- Helen Zerin Khan, Nazmunnahar Baby, Newaz Halima Aruli, Chowdhury Nawab Yusuf and others were also present.
Mohila Dal is scheduled to bring a colourful rally from the Naya Paltan office to commemorate the anniversary.