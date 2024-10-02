Chhatra Shibir unveils its DU committee
Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir announced its Dhaka University (DU) unit's 14-member committee on Wednesday, two weeks after the unit's president and secretary disclosed their political affiliations.
The student wing of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami disclosed this in a Facebook post from their official page at around 3:00 pm.
After that, Shibir’s DU unit president Abu Sadique Kayem and secretary SM Farhad also shared the post separately from their verified Facebook accounts.
Sadiq is a student of the political science department and Farhad is a social welfare and research institute department student of the 2017-18 session.
The other members of the committee are – organising secretary Mohiuddin Khan of public administration department, publicity and media affairs secretary Hossain Ahmad Jubayer, student movement and human resource development affairs secretary Md Mazharul Islam, office secretary Imran Hossain, baitul mal (finance) secretary Alauddin Abid, dawah and students’ welfare affair secretary Hamidur Rashid Jamil, literature, cultural and publication affair secretary Nurul Islam Nur, science and sports affairs secretary Iqbal Haider, education and research affairs secretary Md Anis Mahmud Sakib, law and human rights affairs secretary Riazul Mia, business studies and international affairs secretary Hasan Mohammad Yasir and skill development secretary Abdullah Al Amin.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, committee secretary SM Farhad said, “This committee was formed in January. It was not declared earlier. This committee will operate our hall-based activities. We will consider forming committees in halls if we have the chance and can grow such manpower in future.”
Speaking regarding the size of the committee, SM Farhad Hossain said, “There is no specific provision regarding the size of the committees in our constitution. The size depends on the required sub sections to form a full committee. The numbers of these subsections depend on ability and reality.”