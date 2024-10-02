Chhatra Shibir unveils its DU committee

Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir announced its Dhaka University (DU) unit's 14-member committee on Wednesday, two weeks after the unit's president and secretary disclosed their political affiliations.

The student wing of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami disclosed this in a Facebook post from their official page at around 3:00 pm.

After that, Shibir’s DU unit president Abu Sadique Kayem and secretary SM Farhad also shared the post separately from their verified Facebook accounts.

Sadiq is a student of the political science department and Farhad is a social welfare and research institute department student of the 2017-18 session.