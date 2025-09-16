7 parties to launch joint protests over common demands

Four parties, including Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, are set to take to the streets with several common demands, including holding the national election in February on the basis of the July Charter.

These parties will initially hold a three-day protest programme starting Thursday. After these, they will announce fresh programmes.

Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Andolan, and Khelafat Majlis announced their protest programmes at separate press conferences yesterday, Monday. Earlier, on Sunday, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis had announced its programme.

Meanwhile, it was learned last night that three more parties will join these four in the joint programme. These are Nizam-e-Islam party, Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan, and Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (JAGPA).

Mujibur Rahman Hamidi, Nayeb-e-Ameer of Khelafat Andolan, and Rashed Pradhan, Vice-President of JAGPA, told Prothom Alo that they will announce their programmes today, Tuesday, at separate press conferences.