Arrest warrant issued against former DUCSU VP Nur

Public prosecutor of the tribunal Mezbah Uddin told Prothom Alo that the court ordered the criminal investigation department (CID) to investigate the case filed by a then BCL leader two years ago. The CID submitted the report against former DUCSU VP Nur to court following the end of the investigation. The court accepted the report today and issued an arrest warrant against the accused.

Court sources say CU BCL unit’s former law affairs secretary Shahriar Yasir Arafat filed the case against Nurul Haque Nur as the plaintiff on 14 June 2022.

According to the case statement, Nurul Haque made ‘harsh comments’ regarding prime minister Sheikh Hasina, education minister, BCL and Jubo League from a Facebook page named News BD and shared it from his account later, which was spread worldwide later.