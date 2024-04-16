Arrest warrant issued against former DUCSU VP Nur
A Chattorgram court has issued an arrest warrant against former vice-president (VP) of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) Nurul Haque Nur in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA). Chattogram Cyber Security Tribunal judge Zahirul Kabir passed the verdict after hearing on Monday.
A former activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) filed the case against him under the DSA for allegedly making harsh comments on prime minister Sheikh Hasina, education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Jubo League and BCL.
Public prosecutor of the tribunal Mezbah Uddin told Prothom Alo that the court ordered the criminal investigation department (CID) to investigate the case filed by a then BCL leader two years ago. The CID submitted the report against former DUCSU VP Nur to court following the end of the investigation. The court accepted the report today and issued an arrest warrant against the accused.
Court sources say CU BCL unit’s former law affairs secretary Shahriar Yasir Arafat filed the case against Nurul Haque Nur as the plaintiff on 14 June 2022.
According to the case statement, Nurul Haque made ‘harsh comments’ regarding prime minister Sheikh Hasina, education minister, BCL and Jubo League from a Facebook page named News BD and shared it from his account later, which was spread worldwide later.