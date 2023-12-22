BNP launches vote boycott campaign

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has launched an election boycott campaign terming the 12th parliamentary election as the polls of dummy parties and candidates by Awami League.

The party ran a public campaign and distributed leaflets in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country on Thursday urging people to boycott the vote and not to cooperate with the government.

Along with BNP, the 12-party alliance, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Ganatanra Mancha, a faction of Gana Foum and People’s Party also conducted campaigns separately.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami held a press conference calling people to build resistance against the upcoming election. The AB Party announced a march programme on Saturday and formation of a human chain on Sunday to boost their vote boycott campaign.