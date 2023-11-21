Awami League sells 3,362 nomination forms

Ruling Awami League's nomination form collection and submission for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election ended today, Tuesday.

Aspirant candidates submitted their forms after filling up those at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office in Dhaka.

Hundreds of workers holding colorful banners, festoons and posters accompanied the aspirants during collection and submission of nomination forms. A total of 3,362 forms were sold in the four days.

Awami League president and prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's nominated representative of Gopalganj-3 constituency Shahidullah Khandekar, Sheikh Kabir Hossain and Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed submitted the nomination form on behalf of her for Gopalganj-3 constituency on Tuesday.