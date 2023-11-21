Awami League sells 3,362 nomination forms

Ruling Awami League's nomination form collection and submission for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election ended today, Tuesday.
Aspirant candidates submitted their forms after filling up those at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office in Dhaka.
Hundreds of workers holding colorful banners, festoons and posters accompanied the aspirants during collection and submission of nomination forms. A total of 3,362 forms were sold in the four days.
Awami League president and prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's nominated representative of Gopalganj-3 constituency Shahidullah Khandekar, Sheikh Kabir Hossain and Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed submitted the nomination form on behalf of her for Gopalganj-3 constituency on Tuesday.
Dhaka-7 constituency aspirant Haji Mohammad Selim submitted nomination form Tuesday. Thousands of leaders and activists accompanied him during submission.
The AL started selling its nomination forms on 18 November which came to an end today as AL's nomination paper submission timetable was from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm for the four days.
On the first day on Saturday morning, Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the sale of nomination papers at the party's central office.
Later, Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, a member of the AL advisory council, first collected the party nomination form on behalf of AL President Sheikh Hasina for Gopalganj-3 seat. After that, AL general secretary Obaidul Quader collected the nomination form.
Awami League ruled the country for the third consecutive terms since 2009 as Sheikh Hasina took her office for the second time after achieving a landslide victory in the 2008 general elections.
The 11th parliamentary election was held in 2018 when AL under Sheikh Hasina's leadership won a landslide victory and she formed government for the fourth time and third time in a row.