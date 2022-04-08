Four identified armed miscreants still not arrested

Even after two months, four identified armed persons associated with Union Parishad (UP) polls violence in Satkania Upazila of Chattogram, have not been arrested yet. Those four are- Kamrul Alam Azad alias Sumon, Shawkat Hossain alias Shakhawat, Md Azahar and Md Absar.

The first three are followers of Md Akhter Hossain, Awami League-backed chairman candidate in Khagaria union. The other is the follower of independent candidate Md Jasim Uddin. Among them Azahar is from Dohazari of Chandanaish. The others are residents of Khagaria of Satkania.

During 16 UP polls in Satkania on last 7 February, extensive violence and clashes took place in at least six unions including Khagaria. At that time, a schoolboy named Md Tasib in Nalua Union and an outsider named Abdus Shukkur in Bazalia union, died in the violence.

However, the most use of arms occurred between the followers of two Khagaria UP-Chairman candidates. Photographs of the armed clashes were published in Prothom Alo then.