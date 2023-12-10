Human Rights Day: Police foil BNP human chain in Faridpur

The police allegedly foiled the human chain of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Faridpur on Sunday.
The incident took place before the lawyers association building in the district town’s Court Para area around 10:30 am when the BNP men formed the human chain there, marking the International Human Rights Day.
According to witnesses, the police appeared at the scene following the speech of BNP leaders Ali Ashraf and Golam Rabbani. They barred the programme and asked the BNP men to leave the spot immediately.
As the BNP men continued the programme despite the restriction, the policemen attempted to snatch the banner, which eventually led to altercation and scuffle.
Golam Rabbani, joint convener of Faridpur district BNP, alleged that the police took their banner away forcefully when they were holding their programme peacefully.
MA Jalil, officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station, denied the allegation and rather claimed that there was no programme at the particular spot.
“The police were present on the court premises since the morning. No programme like human chain was seen taking place and therefore there was no incident of snatching a banner,” he said, terming the allegation as completely baseless.