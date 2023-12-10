Human Rights Day: Police foil BNP human chain in Faridpur

Golam Rabbani, joint convener of Faridpur district BNP, alleged that the police took their banner away forcefully when they were holding their programme peacefully.

MA Jalil, officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station, denied the allegation and rather claimed that there was no programme at the particular spot.

“The police were present on the court premises since the morning. No programme like human chain was seen taking place and therefore there was no incident of snatching a banner,” he said, terming the allegation as completely baseless.