224 accused for throwing petrol bombs at lorry on Dhaka-Chattogram highway 

The supervisor of the lorry, which was targeted with a petrol bomb at the rod-laden lorry on the Dhaka-bound lane in the Panthichhila area of Sitakunda on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, filed a case over the the incident.
The case was registered around 11:00 pm on Wednesday and 224 people were made accused, comprising 24 named and 200 unidentified.
The lorry that was set on fire belonged to the business firm Didarul Alam and Brothers (DAB), owned by Sitakunda MP Didarul Alam. The lorry's driver sustained minor burns during the incident.
Sub-Inspector (SI) and the duty Officer of Sitakunda police station, Faruq Hossain told Prothom Alo that Minar Uddin, the lorry's supervisor, identified 24 individuals as plaintiffs and filed the case against 224 individuals at Sitakunda police station.
Following the incident, raids were carried out at various locations in Sitakunda, and the arrest operation is still in progress.
While several individuals were apprehended last night, their actual involvement needs verification before confirming the precise number of arrests.
Meanwhile, the Dhaka-Chattogram highway appeared to be operating as usual since morning.
There were no reports of blockades along the 25 km stretch of highway from Kumira in Sitakunda to Citygate in Chattogram city, except for one reported incident in which a person was robbed and killed during the night.