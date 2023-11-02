224 accused for throwing petrol bombs at lorry on Dhaka-Chattogram highway 

The supervisor of the lorry, which was targeted with a petrol bomb at the rod-laden lorry on the Dhaka-bound lane in the Panthichhila area of Sitakunda on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, filed a case over the the incident.

The case was registered around 11:00 pm on Wednesday and 224 people were made accused, comprising 24 named and 200 unidentified.

The lorry that was set on fire belonged to the business firm Didarul Alam and Brothers (DAB), owned by Sitakunda MP Didarul Alam. The lorry's driver sustained minor burns during the incident.