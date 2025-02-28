National Citizen Party targets establishing ‘second republic’

Nahid Islam mentioned that the student-people ousted a well-set fascist government for 15 long years through an unforeseen mass uprising by self-sacrifice.

“But we must keep in mind, this freedom gained through sacrifice of hundreds of martyrs has not come for establishing a new government ousting the previous one only. Rather, the people responded to the call for a mass uprising from their expectations for a new political settlement by abolishing the fascist-system, so that a people’s rights-based state could be restructured,” he expressed.

The NCP has been formed in line with this aim, Nahid mentioned.

In his statement, he said the new political party will represent the people based on democracy and equity.

Remarking that the July mass uprising has started a struggle for forming the “second republic”, Nahid Islam maintained, “We have to abolish all the potentials of reestablishment of constitutional dictatorship by composing a new constitution. Our primary aim is to compose a new constitution through constituent assembly elections to establish our second republic.”

He explained the nature of the second republic in his written speech.