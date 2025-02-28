National Citizen Party targets establishing ‘second republic’
Establishing a ‘second republic’ is the goal of the youth-led National Citizen Party (NCP) that was launched by the leaders of Anti-discrimination Student Movement in Dhaka on Friday.
For this, they have set a primary aim of composing a new constitution through a constituent assembly.
Nahid Islam, who has been made the convener of the party, read out a written statement at the party’s launching event in the city’s Manik Mia Avenue in front of parliament complex. There he highlighted the background of forming the party, its aims and goals.
Nahid Islam mentioned that the student-people ousted a well-set fascist government for 15 long years through an unforeseen mass uprising by self-sacrifice.
“But we must keep in mind, this freedom gained through sacrifice of hundreds of martyrs has not come for establishing a new government ousting the previous one only. Rather, the people responded to the call for a mass uprising from their expectations for a new political settlement by abolishing the fascist-system, so that a people’s rights-based state could be restructured,” he expressed.
The NCP has been formed in line with this aim, Nahid mentioned.
In his statement, he said the new political party will represent the people based on democracy and equity.
Remarking that the July mass uprising has started a struggle for forming the “second republic”, Nahid Islam maintained, “We have to abolish all the potentials of reestablishment of constitutional dictatorship by composing a new constitution. Our primary aim is to compose a new constitution through constituent assembly elections to establish our second republic.”
He explained the nature of the second republic in his written speech.
Nahid said a strong defence system will be built to protect the national interests; rebuilding the broken political, social, economic and cultural organisations and protecting their democratic nature will be priorities of their politics.
Through this a fully developed democratic country could emerge, he insisted.
The National Citizen Party convener, Nahid Islam, further said they want development of such a political practice where there will be unity instead of division, justice in place of revenge and merit and qualifications instead of dynasty will be established in every sphere of the society and the state.
There will be no place of corruption and nepotism in their politics, Nahid pledged.
He said the voices of the people who are lagging behind in the society will also be brought to the fore, Nahid said. “Common people, none but the common people will be the source of the sovereign power in our second republic. A strong protection to all their democratic and fundamental rights will be the driving force of our politics. We want to build a pluralistic and developed society protecting all the social, gendered, religious and cultural values existing in the state. Our republic will provide strong protection to all the citizens from poverty, discrimination and abuse of power. None of the Bangladeshis will be made other in our second republic; rather, every citizen will be given equal importance and security to all will be ensured.”
Speaking about the economic plans of the National Citizen Party, Nahid Islam said through proper coordination of agriculture, service and production sectors they want to build such a national economy, which will be self-sufficient, free from income discrimination and sensitive to life, nature and environment.
According to Nahid Islam, wealth will not be accumulated to a few people only, rather, their economic mantra will be balanced redistribution of wealth.
He stated that they will work to protect the rights of consumers and the people through stern measures to control syndicates and coterie interests in the private sector.
“We will ensure regional cooperation and international partnership to appear as a strong state through economic development; we will build a sustainable and modern economy putting emphasis on science and technology and a practice of invention,” he said.
Nahid urged all to move forward in unison firmly to build the expected second republic.
“Our country, our rights, our future - our second republic - this is not an untenable dream, rather, this is our pledge,” he concluded.