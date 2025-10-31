BNP exerting unjust pressure on govt: Jamaat leader Taher

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s nayeb-e-ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher has accused the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of exerting unjust pressure on the interim government despite having earlier agreed to the reform process outlined in the July Charter.

Speaking to journalists on Friday morning at an event at Cumilla Central Medical College auditorium in Paduar Bazar, Cumilla Sadar Dakshin, Taher said, “Through the Consensus Commission, we all reached an agreement and signed the July Charter. After reviewing everything, we collectively decided that the Charter would be adopted through a constitutional order, followed by a referendum. The parliament formed through the election after the referendum would incorporate it into the constitution within 270 days. Everything was settled — we agreed, and the BNP agreed. But suddenly, the BNP has made a U-turn. After being part of the Consensus Commission and signing the Charter, they are now saying they do not accept it. At present, the BNP is unjustly putting pressure on this government.”