No one should call the election into question: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer

Earlier, on 6 June, the Chief Adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, announced in a speech to the nation that the next national parliamentary election would be held on any date in the first half of April next year.

When asked whether he would contest the election from his birthplace, Moulvibazar-2 (Kulaura Upazila) constituency, the Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer said, “I will contest the election across all of Bangladesh, Insha’Allah — in all 300 constituencies. I will travel the country in support of those candidates who genuinely want a Bangladesh that reflects the aspirations of the people — candidates who are Islamic and patriotic. And if my party instructs me to run in a particular seat, I will comply. Whether I contest here or not, I am a son of Kulaura.”

The Jamaat Ameer added, “In this country, a torture cell called ‘Aynaghar’ was created. Mussolini did something similar in Italy. The previous government brought that shadow to Bangladesh. Many mothers lost their sons. To this day, the family of Ilias Ali (BNP leader and former Member of Parliament) doesn’t know whether he is alive or not. After the political shift on 5 August, the doors of Aynaghar were opened. Why should something like this exist in an independent country? It is a matter of deep misfortune for us.”