No one should call the election into question: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer
Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman said, “We want a truly fair election. We hope no one will attempt to call the election into question. If that happens, we cannot remain faithful to the blood of the martyrs. We do not want an election that would betray their sacrifice. We want a peaceful, free, and fair election.”
He made these remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion meeting with professionals in Kulaura, Moulvibazar, on Sunday afternoon.
Toward the end of the event, journalists present asked him what kind of election his party desired. In response, he made these comments. The event was organised by the Kulaura upazila unit of Jamaat-e-Islami.
Earlier, on 6 June, the Chief Adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, announced in a speech to the nation that the next national parliamentary election would be held on any date in the first half of April next year.
When asked whether he would contest the election from his birthplace, Moulvibazar-2 (Kulaura Upazila) constituency, the Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer said, “I will contest the election across all of Bangladesh, Insha’Allah — in all 300 constituencies. I will travel the country in support of those candidates who genuinely want a Bangladesh that reflects the aspirations of the people — candidates who are Islamic and patriotic. And if my party instructs me to run in a particular seat, I will comply. Whether I contest here or not, I am a son of Kulaura.”
The Jamaat Ameer added, “In this country, a torture cell called ‘Aynaghar’ was created. Mussolini did something similar in Italy. The previous government brought that shadow to Bangladesh. Many mothers lost their sons. To this day, the family of Ilias Ali (BNP leader and former Member of Parliament) doesn’t know whether he is alive or not. After the political shift on 5 August, the doors of Aynaghar were opened. Why should something like this exist in an independent country? It is a matter of deep misfortune for us.”
The meeting began at 12 noon at the Kulaura Municipality auditorium. It was presided over by the local Jamaat Ameer, Abdul Muntazim, and conducted by Secretary Belal Ahmed Chowdhury.
Among others who spoke at the event were Jamaat-e-Islami Central Assistant Secretary General Ehsanul Mahbub Zobair, Sylhet City Ameer Fakhrul Islam, Moulvibazar District Naib-e-Ameer Abdur Rahman, Dhaka Paltan unit Ameer Shaheen Ahmed Khan, President of Islami Andolon Bangladesh’s Moulvibazar District unit Abdul Quddus, Principal of Sripur Madrasa in Kulaura Shamsul Haque, and Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Sylhet’s Osmani Medical College Hospital, Dr. Saeed Enam.