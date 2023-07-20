67pc of elected representatives are businesspersons

The Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN) thinks the most recent polls in the five city corporations were not competitive. They say people were not that interested about these elections either. These polls cannot be considered as neutral, fair and acceptable. It was just a practice of casting votes.

SHUJAN has found that 67 per cent of the elected public representatives in the five city corporation are business persons. SHUJAN came up with this evaluation in an online press conference on analysis of information on winning candidates in the election and the evaluation of the polls.

Elections to Khulna, Rajshahi, Gazipur, Sylhet and Barishal were held recently.