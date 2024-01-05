ANFREL voices concern, calls for genuine democratic polls

The statement said ANFREL believes that the risk of lacking genuineness and electoral competitiveness emanates from the observed absence of accountability, fairness, and inclusivity in the electoral processes.

This has given rise to significant electoral challenges such as the suppression of the opposition, constraints on political freedoms, limited access to impartial information, and prevalence of political violence, it added.

The statement further said the current electoral environment marred with electoral violence, is predominantly targeting the opposition parties and independent candidates. Reports of electoral camps being set on fire, the hurling of crude bombs, and violent confrontations between supporters of the ruling Awami League (AL), and independent candidates have surfaced from various parts of the country. These confrontations have resulted in numerous injuries and, tragically, the loss of lives. On top of these, the Election Commission and law enforcement agencies have inadequately addressed the escalating political violence.

Referring to the recent spree of detention following the 28 October rally of BNP in Dhaka, ANFREL said the government's unlawful detention of over 21,000 BNP leaders and activists since 28 October 2023, has raised serious human rights concerns, further exacerbated by the tragic deaths of nine BNP leaders and activists in custody.