Jamaat got permission for rally because of US visa policy: Gayeshwar

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami was given permission to hold a rally in the capital after a decade as an effect of the US visa policy, BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy has said.

Speaking at a discussion on Monday, he said Jamaat could hold meetings as a political party, but some people wonder whether the Islamist party was allowed to hold the rally after a long time following an entente with the government.

“In fact, the government was forced to give Jamaat permission (to hold the rally) because of the US visa policy. Everyone (belonging to the ruling party) has to now check blood pressure and sugar level in the morning and afternoon as they could understand everything has an end,” the BNP leader said.