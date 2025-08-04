What are the ‘July Declaration’ and the ‘July National Charter’?

The interim government is set to present the ‘July Declaration’ before the nation on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the National Consensus Commission is working to finalise the ‘July National Charter’.

Both documents have turned into topics of significant political discussion in recent times. While the two documents may appear similar, they are fundamentally different.

In simple terms, the “July Declaration” is a political document affirming the July 2024 mass uprising, aiming to grant it constitutional and state recognition.

On the other hand, the “July National Charter” is a political consensus document outlining proposed reforms in various areas of state governance and how those reforms will be implemented.