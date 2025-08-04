Prothom Alo Explainer
What are the ‘July Declaration’ and the ‘July National Charter’?
The interim government is set to present the ‘July Declaration’ before the nation on Tuesday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the National Consensus Commission is working to finalise the ‘July National Charter’.
Both documents have turned into topics of significant political discussion in recent times. While the two documents may appear similar, they are fundamentally different.
In simple terms, the “July Declaration” is a political document affirming the July 2024 mass uprising, aiming to grant it constitutional and state recognition.
On the other hand, the “July National Charter” is a political consensus document outlining proposed reforms in various areas of state governance and how those reforms will be implemented.
The mass uprising began in July last year under the banner of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, initially calling for civil service quota reform. It quickly evolved into a nationwide student–public uprising. On 5 August, in the face of this uprising, then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country and took refuge in India. Since the fall of that government, the student and youth leaders who led the uprising have consistently called for a formal declaration recognising the movement.
They themselves took initiatives several times to publish such a declaration. At one stage, the government held meetings with various political parties and resolved to issue the declaration from the state level.
The National Citizen Party (NCP) has been especially vocal about this declaration from the beginning. Its leaders argue that without it, future regimes may brand the July Uprising as an ‘unconstitutional seizure of power’, potentially prosecuting the students, citizens, and members of the interim government involved as ‘traitors’.
The July Declaration, they say, must serve to protect and legitimise the movement.
What the July Declaration includes
According to a draft obtained from relevant sources, the July Declaration comprises 26 points. The first 21 points briefly outline the country’s historical democratic struggles, including the Liberation War, and the context that led up to the July Uprising.
The draft also includes criticisms of constitutional amendments made under Sheikh Mujibur Rahman that established the one-party BAKSAL regime. It also referred to events such as the “Pilkhana tragedy” and the “Shapla Chattar massacre”.
One clause in the draft states that an interim government was formed under the leadership of Professor Muhammad Yunus on 8 August 2024, based on the sovereign will of the people.
Subsequent sections highlight aspirations for democratic reform, justice for enforced disappearances, killings, genocide, and crimes against humanity under the Awami League’s rule. It also declares a commitment to rule of law, human rights, anti-corruption, and a democratic state free of inequality and exploitation.
One point in the draft states, “The July 2024 student–public uprising shall receive proper constitutional and state recognition. Specifically, it will be mentioned in the Preamble of the Constitution and annexed in the Schedules.”
If adopted in its current form, the July Declaration will become part of the Constitution in the future. However, the BNP has expressed a different view. While they agree on including it in the Constitution, they prefer it be added only in the Fourth Schedule, not the Preamble.
The declaration will be deemed effective retroactively from 5 August 2024.
What is the ‘July National Charter’?
After coming to power through the uprising, the interim government initiated a series of structural reforms. Political consensus has already been reached on the initial proposals submitted by six reform commissions, formed in the first phase.
The ‘July National Charter’ will be a formal document based on these agreed-upon reforms. A draft has already been prepared by the National Consensus Commission, though it has not yet been finalised.
Broadly, the draft July National Charter is divided into three sections: background and context; list of agreed reform proposals; commitments on implementation.
It states that participating parties will commit to implementing the agreed reforms within two years of forming a government through the next general election.
However, some political parties, including Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and the NCP, have reservations about mere verbal commitments. They want the Charter to have legal binding status to ensure actual implementation.
The National Consensus Commission is expected to hold further discussions with political parties and experts before finalising the Charter. So far, 30 political parties and alliances have taken part in the discussions and are expected to sign the document.
This July National Charter will contain a framework for the future Constitution of Bangladesh.