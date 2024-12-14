GM Quader, Chunnu sued for attempted murder in Narayanganj
A case of attempted murder has been filed against Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader and secretary general Md Md Mujibul Haque Chunnu. Awami League leaders and activists including former MP Shamim Osman were also among 145 persons accused in the case filed in in Siddhirganj, Narayanganj.
Another 400-500 unnamed individuals have also been accused in the case.
The victim, Arif Mia, filed the case at Siddhirganj police station following the court's instructions on Friday night.
Siddhirganj thana unit Awami League general secretary Yasin Mia, former president of Narayanganj Club Asib Hasan Mahmud, and several others were also accused in the case.
According to the case details, on 19 July at 2:30pm, students and the common people, including the plaintiff, were protesting in front of Pro-Active Medical College and Hospital during anti-discrimination movement.
During the protest, the accused allegedly opened fire on the demonstrators. Arif Mia was shot in the right knee when the gun was aimed directly at him.
He was immediately taken to Islamia Hospital by people at the scene.
Mohammad Shahinur Alam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Siddhirganj police station, said the case has been registered under the court's orders, and efforts are ongoing to arrest the accused.