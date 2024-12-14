GM Quader, Chunnu sued for attempted murder in Narayanganj

A case of attempted murder has been filed against Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader and secretary general Md Md Mujibul Haque Chunnu. Awami League leaders and activists including former MP Shamim Osman were also among 145 persons accused in the case filed in in Siddhirganj, Narayanganj.

Another 400-500 unnamed individuals have also been accused in the case.

The victim, Arif Mia, filed the case at Siddhirganj police station following the court's instructions on Friday night.

Siddhirganj thana unit Awami League general secretary Yasin Mia, former president of Narayanganj Club Asib Hasan Mahmud, and several others were also accused in the case.