1.75pc votes cast at a polling centre of Dhaka-5 in first 30 minutes

As many as 1.75 per cent of the total votes were cast at the City Corporation Adarsha High School polling centre in the capital’s Jatrabari in the first 30 minutes since the voting started at 8:00am on Sunday.
There were a total of 2,584 votes at this centre and as many as 44 votes were cast during this period.
Four polling booths were set up at the City Corporation Adarsha High School polling centre. Vesting the centre in the morning, no long queue of voters was seen, as well as those who came were seen casting votes uninterruptedly and without delay.
A total of 14 candidates are contesting the 12th parliamentary election from Dhaka-5 constituency. However, the centre’s presiding officer Manzurul Haque told Prothom Alo in the morning that agents of Awami League candidate (boat) and an independent candidate (truck) are only present at all polling booths.
There are five rooms at the polling booth for male. Ten votes were cast in room No 1, eight in room No 2, nine in room No 3, ten in room No 4, and five votes were cast in room No 5.
There are 187 polling stations in Dhaka-5 constituency, as well as 490,764 voters – 251,517 male, 239,244 female and 3 transgenders.
The Dhaka-5 constituency encompasses 14 wards of Dhaka South City Corporation and these are: 48, 49, 50, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 69 and 70 wards while the area that fall under this constituency are: Syedabad, Jatrabari, Dhalpur, Golapbagh, Nurpur, Paterbagh, Islambagh, Jantabagh, Smritdhara, Rayerbagh, Dania, Sarai, Rasulpur, Qutubkhali, Chantek, Sheikhdi, Gobindapur, Kajlar Par, Matuail, Konapara, Dogair, Momenbagh, Rahmatpur, Muslimnagar , Madhubagh, Khanbari, Adarshbagh, Bamail and Sarulia. Incumbent lawmaker Kazi Monirul Islam of Awami League is not contesting the 12th parliament election.
Awami League’s Jatrabari unit general secretary Rahunur Rashid Munna is contesting the polls with party’s boat symbol while Awami League’s Demra unit former general secretary Moshiur Rahman Molla is vying the election as an independent candidate with truck symbol and Awami League’s Dhaka city south Swechchhasebak League president Kamrul Hasan contesting the election independently on eagle symbol.
Moshiur Rahman Molla is the son of Habibur Rahman, who had been the lawmaker from this constituency for four times.
According to locals, there will be a competition between the Awami League-nominated candidate and two independent candidates who are from the ruling party.
The other candidates are: Abu Zafar Habib Ullah (chair) of Islamic Front Bangladesh, SM Liton (television) of Bangladesh National Front (BNF), Abu Hanif (golden fibre) of Trinamool BNP, Abdul Qayyum (minaret) of Islami Oikya Jote, Arifur Rahman (mango) of National People’s Party (NPP), Nurul Amin (stick) of Bangladesh Sangskritik Jote, Mosharraf Hossain Miah (ektara) of Bangladesh Supreme Party, Saiful Alam (green coconut) of Bangladesh Congress, Sarwar Khan (jackfruit) of Bangladesh Jatiya Party, independent candidates Mojibur Rahman (watermelon) and Hafizur Rahman (pigeon).