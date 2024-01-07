1.75pc votes cast at a polling centre of Dhaka-5 in first 30 minutes

As many as 1.75 per cent of the total votes were cast at the City Corporation Adarsha High School polling centre in the capital’s Jatrabari in the first 30 minutes since the voting started at 8:00am on Sunday.

There were a total of 2,584 votes at this centre and as many as 44 votes were cast during this period.

Four polling booths were set up at the City Corporation Adarsha High School polling centre. Vesting the centre in the morning, no long queue of voters was seen, as well as those who came were seen casting votes uninterruptedly and without delay.