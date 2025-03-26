Clear roadmap for elections will solve ongoing crisis: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Wednesday if a clear election roadmap is not announced at this moment, the ongoing crises cannot be resolved.

“We repeatedly demanded a clear road map for holding a general election, which ultimately will resolve all crises,” he added.

After paying homage to the grave of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman in the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Fakhrul came up with these remarks.

BNP is not talking about elections to come to power, the BNP secretary general said, adding that BNP demands an election in the interest of protecting the nation, the country’s independence and its sovereignty.