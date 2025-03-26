Clear roadmap for elections will solve ongoing crisis: Mirza Fakhrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Wednesday if a clear election roadmap is not announced at this moment, the ongoing crises cannot be resolved.
“We repeatedly demanded a clear road map for holding a general election, which ultimately will resolve all crises,” he added.
After paying homage to the grave of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman in the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Fakhrul came up with these remarks.
BNP is not talking about elections to come to power, the BNP secretary general said, adding that BNP demands an election in the interest of protecting the nation, the country’s independence and its sovereignty.
He hoped that the interim government would quickly make the minimum reforms necessary for holding the elections and announce the election date.
Earlier, several thousand leaders and activists led by Fakhrul and the party’s standing committee member Mirza Abbas gathered at the grave of former president of the country Ziaur Rahman, also founder of BNP, in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, to place wreaths.
BNP chairperson’s advisory council members Aman Ullah Aman, Farhad Halim Donar and Mahbub Uddin Khokon, senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, joint secretaries general Khairul Kabir Khokon, Habib Un Nabi Khan Sohel and Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, health affairs secretary Rafiqul Islam, Dhaka city south BNP convener Rafiqul Alam Majnu and Dhaka city north BNP convener Aminul Haque were present, among others, on the occasion.
Later, the leaders joined a special prayer seeking eternal peace for Zia’s departed soul.
Besides, leaders and activists from various affiliated organisations including Metropolitan BNP, Jubo Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal, Muktijoddha Dal, Mohila Dal and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal paid their homage by laying wreaths at the grave of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman.
Greeting the countrymen on Independence Day, the BNP secretary general said, “On this day, on behalf of our party, on behalf of our party’s chairperson, Begum Khaleda Zia, and our acting chairman Tarique Rahman, we extend our greetings and congratulations to the entire nation and hope that we will get our desired democracy back very soon.”
He paid tributes to those who sacrificed their lives for the country under the leadership of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman.
He said millions of people sacrificed their lives, countless mothers and sisters lost their honour for achieving this independence.
The BNP secretary general said, “We achieved this independence through huge sacrifices and millions of people lost their near and dear ones.”
Mirza Fakhrul stated that the goals and aspirations for which the liberation war was fought are yet to be achieved fully.
“Bangladesh emerged as an independent country 54 years ago. But we could not build Bangladesh in line with the spirit of the great Liberation War,” he added.