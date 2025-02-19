This mass uprising belongs to everyone, we’ve to move ahead together: Mahfuj Alam

Interim government’s advisor Mahfuj Alam has remarked that everyone is the partner of the July-August mass uprising. And, they have to include all to move ahead.

Mahfuj said this in a Facebook status posted on his verified page at 4:30 am on Wednesday.

“Everyone is the stakeholder of this uprising. That is why I’m rejecting the media created hype of mastermind at the outset,” the status said.