This mass uprising belongs to everyone, we’ve to move ahead together: Mahfuj Alam
Interim government’s advisor Mahfuj Alam has remarked that everyone is the partner of the July-August mass uprising. And, they have to include all to move ahead.
Mahfuj said this in a Facebook status posted on his verified page at 4:30 am on Wednesday.
“Everyone is the stakeholder of this uprising. That is why I’m rejecting the media created hype of mastermind at the outset,” the status said.
Mahfuj mentioned in the status that they took almost all the decisions after discussions with many stakeholders. They had to make decisions after analysing opinions of five-six different groups.
None of the people who participated in the decision making process are insignificant, he stressed. “Besides, the people did not wait for anyone’s decision from 19-33 July. That means they then obeyed the students of public and private universities and madrasah, school and college as legitimate leaders?”
“We have to retain our centrist position,” Mahfuj Alam said.
He said they have to move ahead taking everyone except the saboteurs. Any kind of sabotage or backstabbing, and practice of not abiding by any honour code is threatening for any settlement.
The interim government’s adviser also asked some people to rectify them, who think there will not even be any gentlemen’s agreement in politics.
Mentioning that maybe some of his statements hurt some people, especially terming some as “Touhidi janata (people)”, Mahfuj said he regretted saying that.
He also said that he would reconsider his statements made in the last several months if some were hurt or thought those as divisive.
According to him, taking a balanced, and anti divisive and tagging position is essential to forge unity among people. They do not want to be either oppressor or oppressed.
“Our enemies are innumerable and all of them are very powerful. The number of friends is very small. If we can increase the number of friends by easing up a bit and beat our enemies, at the end of the day, this will benefit the people of this country,” he writes.
“Our goal is unity among all the forces of the mass uprising. We had an opportunity to form a historic block in front of us; it’s still there. The anti-fasicst and pro-Bangladesh people will have to positively compete among them politically. In no way, the fascist power could be given space in politics,” he concluded.