BNP rallies come under attack in several districts

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalists Party (BNP) came under attack in different districts of the country on Friday and Thursday while attending the party’s protest rallies against fuel and other price hikes and killing of two leaders in Bhola.

BNP alleges Awami League men carried out these attacks.

Over 100 BNP activists were injured as their rallies came under attack in Chattogram, Munshiganj, Narayanganj and Noakhali on Friday.

On Thursday, BNP men were attacked in Barisal’s Uzirpur and Mehendiganj while BNP office in Jhenidah’s Shailakupa were vandalised.

House and business of a party leader also came under attack and BNP central vice president Ahmed Azam Khan’s car was vandalised.

BNP men clashed with police in Bhola on 31 July centering a protest programme against countrywide load shedding and mismanagement in energy sector.

Two leaders of BNP’s associate bodies were killed by gunfire during the incident.

Following the Bhola incident, BNP has been organising protests against the deaths of their party men and price hike of essentials across the country. BNP's demonstrations came under attack at various areas, houses of BNP leaders were ransacked in three places and section 144 was imposed in five upazilas as AL and BNP called programmes at same venues.