BNP wants to hold local govt elections after preparing the field

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government is not considering holding elections at any level of local government right now.

Sources concerned withing the government said a policy decision has been made to appoint political figures as administrators in six city corporations and in all district councils and municipalities soon. Orders for appointing administrators may be issued immediately after the holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

The new government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has already appointed political figures as administrators in six city corporations, including the two in Dhaka.

The government sources say there is little possibility of holding elections in the city corporations within at least the next six months. As a reason, they say that only one month has passed since the national parliamentary election and referendum held on 12 February. The government formally began its journey on 17 February. At this moment, all their attention is centred on various initiatives and action plans of the new government.

Overall, the government is not yet prepared to hold elections at any level of city corporations or local government.

Sources said that since the national election, BNP as a party has not yet become fully active organisationally in politics. From the top leadership to leaders at different levels, many are busy with state responsibilities as part of the government.

Alongside this, according to them, the party is also considering preparations for elections, nomination of candidates and political calculations on the ground. Therefore, policymakers are thinking of taking some time before holding elections at various levels of the local government.