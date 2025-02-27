Army chief didn’t say anything without any thoughts: Sakhawat

Shipping and labour adviser Brig Gen (retd) Sakhawat Hossain has said Army Chief General Waker Uz Zaman is a man of high standard and he did not say anything without any thoughts.

When asked about General Waker Uz Zaman’s speech on Tuesday, the adviser said, “To me, the Army chief is a man of very high standard. He is leading a force. He did not say anything without any thoughts. You all know what is the interpretation (of what he said)."

The adviser made the remark in reply to a question during a press conference at the secretariat today. The press conference was organised to brief the condition of business entities of Beximco Industrial Park.