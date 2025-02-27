Army chief didn’t say anything without any thoughts: Sakhawat
Shipping and labour adviser Brig Gen (retd) Sakhawat Hossain has said Army Chief General Waker Uz Zaman is a man of high standard and he did not say anything without any thoughts.
When asked about General Waker Uz Zaman’s speech on Tuesday, the adviser said, “To me, the Army chief is a man of very high standard. He is leading a force. He did not say anything without any thoughts. You all know what is the interpretation (of what he said)."
The adviser made the remark in reply to a question during a press conference at the secretariat today. The press conference was organised to brief the condition of business entities of Beximco Industrial Park.
The army chief in a speech warned that the country’s independence and sovereignty will be at stake if "we cannot work together by setting aside our differences". The Army chief was addressing a programme marking Jatiya Shaheed Sena Dibosh, 2025, at RAOWA Convention Hall.
Journalists today, Thursday drew Brig Gen (retd) Sakhawat’s attention to the army chief’s remarks.
The adviser replied, “As far as I know him, he is a very straight forward man. A very very straight forward man who doesn't mince any words. So, I have a lot of respect for him. I cannot give an explanation of his remarks. Only he can do that.”
Asked why the army chief addressed the chief adviser professor Dr Muhammad Yunus by name, the adviser said, “You should ask him (Army chief) about this.”