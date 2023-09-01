Metro Rail,Padma Bridge prove AL believes in deeds, not words: Quader

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said the Awami League government has already proven that it believes in deeds and not words by implementing metro rail and Padma bridge, UNB reports.

“Due to the government's development programmes for the country, public support towards the Awami League has increased as compared to before,” he said this while visiting the old trade fair ground on the eve of the inauguration of the Kaola- Farmgate section of Dhaka Elevated Expressway.

PM Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the expressway on Saturday. It will then be opened to commuters on Sunday, according to project officials.