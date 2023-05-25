One injured in chase and counter-chase between two councilor aspirants

A chase and counter-chase took place between two councilor aspirants at Naga Government Primary School centre at Salna area in Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) elections.
One was injured in the incident occurred at the entrance of the centre between 12:00pm and 1:00pm.
However, the clash -- between the supporters of councilor candidates Saiful Islam and Md Sahin Alam -- didn’t disrupt the casting of votes at the centre.
It is learnt that they both are backed by the ruling party, Awami-League (AL).
A certain Kabir Ahmed, a resident of Moktarbari area of Naga, said the clash erupted over pressing the button of EVM. Later the law enforcement agencies brought the situation under control.
Wishing to be anonymous, a police officer said a person was knocked down to the ground at the time of clash between the supporters of two councilors.
The identity of the person couldn't be known. However, the issue didn't disrupt the vote casting of the centre, the police official added.