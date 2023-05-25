One injured in chase and counter-chase between two councilor aspirants

A chase and counter-chase took place between two councilor aspirants at Naga Government Primary School centre at Salna area in Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) elections.

One was injured in the incident occurred at the entrance of the centre between 12:00pm and 1:00pm.

However, the clash -- between the supporters of councilor candidates Saiful Islam and Md Sahin Alam -- didn’t disrupt the casting of votes at the centre.

It is learnt that they both are backed by the ruling party, Awami-League (AL).